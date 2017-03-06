Steele Canyon High students and staff created this banner for anti-gun violence efforts as part of the Sandy Hook Promise.

Students and staff at Steele Canyon High School received the national grand prize from the Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) Monday for standing up against gun violence, cyberbullying and teen suicide.

School officials say this was for the second annual Say Something Call-to-Action Week. Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of SHP and the mother of six-year-old Dylan Hockley who was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012, hosted the private assembly at the school at 11:15 a.m., according to the school.

When Hockley spoke about her slain son at the school assembly, students were enthralled, listening in captivated silence.

As part of the grand prize, the school will receive $2,500 of Promise Club Seed Money, a Say Something plaque and appreciation from SHP's social media channels.

English teachers Jennifer Serban and Jillian West lead the program along with 80 student ambassadors, who took charge of planning the events from Oct. 24 to 28, said school officials.

For the SHP challenge, students and staff promoted the Say Something Call-to-Action week by organizing a variety of activities and educational events. School officials say they created posters, decorated the campus, ran lunchtime activities, created and produced videos for school-wide broadcasts which encouraged critical dialogue in the classrooms and planned dress-up days.

Staff also sent a letter to parents explaining the program and promoting conversation within the family. Moreover, the school launched an Instagram campaign and competition to engage students via social media.

All students were required to participate in at least one Say Something activity throughout the week, according to the school.

Four hundred students and local community leaders were expected to attend the ceremony. School officials say the high school also received an honorable mention in last year's call-to-action week, maintaining the Say Something program throughout the year.