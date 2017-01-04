Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Spring Valley on New Year’s Day moments after the victim got out of a car after getting into an argument with his mother.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Kevin Pearlstein said the tragic, deadly crash happened on Jan. 1, at around 1:30 a.m., on eastbound State Route 94.

A 21-year-old Spring Valley resident was riding in his mother’s car when the pair got into an argument. The mom, who was driving, pulled over on SR-94 and the young man exited the car. Pearlstein said the man began running in the fast lane and, moments later, was hit by a driver in another car.

The young man died at the scene. The driver did not stop to help and instead fled the scene.

Pearlstein told reporters on Wednesday that investigators were actively seeking the hit-and-run suspect in this case. At this point, however, the description of the suspect’s vehicle is very limited; investigators believe it’s a small passenger vehicle that likely sustained damage to its front-end in the collision.

For now, Pearlstein said investigators are examining surveillance videos captured by nearby businesses for leads in this case, but said the CHP needs the public’s help. Anyone with information on this hit-and-run can call the CHP at (619) 401-2000.

Pearlstein said the driver, if found, is facing a felony hit-and-run charge.

The name of the victim killed in this hit-and-run has not yet been released. Pearlstein said this case serves as a warning to never get out of your car while on the freeway.

“There really is no safe place to pull over on a freeway, unless it is a true emergency, just because of the inherent danger of the speed of the vehicles approaching,” he explained.

Pearlstein said the site of the deadly crash is not well-lit, so the driver may not have seen the victim in the road. The suspect may have also been driving under the influence, Pearlstein said, as the crash occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day.