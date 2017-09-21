Spring Valley O'Reilly Auto Parts Robbed at Gunpoint

A suspect robbed a Spring Valley O'Rielly Auto Parts store at gunpoint Thursday night, taking off with $500 dollars.

The robbery occurred at 9:30 p.m. on the 8300 block of Paradise Valley Road near Worthington Street.

The suspect was carrying a silver handgun and wearing a mask, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

At this time, the suspect has not been arrested, SDSO officials said.

No other information was available.

