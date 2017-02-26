On the left, the cast of 'Jersey Boys' on tour. On the right, the cast of 'Kinky Boots' on tour.

From the La Jolla-born "Jersey Boys" returning home to a new Jimmy Buffet musical to a popular Opera, there's plenty to see this spring in San Diego.

Here's a round up of some of the season's hottest tickets.

The Tragedy of Carmen

March, San Diego Opera (performances at The Balboa Theatre)

Intense emotion and beautiful music will lure you in to the tragedy of Carmen this March, playing for just a few days at The Balboa Theatre. The opera follows young soldier Don Jose, who falls for seductress Gypsy Carmen and leaves his wife - and the ensuing journey when Carmen later leaves him. The show runs from March 10 to March 12. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Kinky Boots

March 9 - 12, San Diego Civic Theater

This Tony Award-winning musical - with songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony Award-winning Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles) - is a joyous celebration of friendship and the will to change the world. The musical follows Charlie Price, a young man struggling to live up to his father's expecations as he takes over the family business - and the unexpected help that shows up when he needs it most. Tickets are on sale now.

First Date

March 31 to May 7, San Diego Musical Theatre (performances at Horton Grand Theatre)

A blind first date transforms into a hilarious dinner when Aaron meets Casey, a serial dater. Watch as the pair - and their friends, restaurant patrons and more - sing and dance their way through a high stakes evening as each takes a chance on finding love. Tickets on sale now.

Skeleton Crew

April 8 - May 7, The Old Globe

The Off-Broadway hit "Skeleton Crew" comes to San Diego this Spring in a production helmed by award-winning director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, who is making her Globe debut. The play, written by Dominique Morisseau, follows Faye, a line worker at a Detroit auto plant, who is months away from retiring when management's new plan forces her to make difficult decisions. Tickets for the production are not on sale yet, but buying a season ticket package would include tickets to "Skeleton Crew".

Escape to Margaritaville

May 9 - June 18, La Jolla Playhouse

Fans of Jimmy Buffet (and really anyone looking for a fun time) won't want to miss this world premiere musical, already slated to make its way to Broadway. "Escape to Margaritaville" features a score packed with some Buffet's most iconic and fun songs, including "Margaritaville" and "Come Monday", in addition to original songs written by Jimmy Buffett. The plot follows a part-time bartender and part-time singer who falls for a beautiful tourist who makes him question the life he thought he had figured out. Book by Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl", "Raising Hope") and Mike O'Malley ("My Name Is Earl", "Justified", "Glee"). Group tickets are now available for the production by clicking here.

Jersey Boys

May 9 - May 14, San Diego Civic Theater

"Jersey Boys" comes home! The production, which first premiered at The La Jolla Playhouse in 2004, comes back to its hometown on tour. The show follows the lives and careers of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons and their rise to fame. You'll recognize the iconic and lovable music - like "Sherry", "Oh What a Night" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" - in this irresistable and fun musical. Group tickets are available now, and single tickets will go on sale soon.

The Old Man and The Old Moon

May 13 to June 18, The Old Globe

When The Old Man's wife unexpectedly leaves home one day, The Old Man leaves his post refilling The Old Moon's light that spills out each night and goes on a journey to find his love. Tickets for the production are not on sale yet, but buying a season ticket package would include tickets to "The Old Man and The Old Moon".