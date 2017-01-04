The historic, beachfront Spreckels Mansion in Coronado is back on the market – listed for $15.9 million.

According to Realtor.com and listing agent Scott Aurich, the estate – which spans three beachfront lots totaling 19,000-square-feet – is located at 1043 Ocean Blvd. It went on the market two days ago.

It was last on the market in 2013; before then, the mansion was owned by pharmaceutical company executive Jonah Shacknai, who sold it to an investment group in 2012.

In July 2011, Shacknai’s son, Max, fell down the stairs at the Spreckels Mansion and later died as a result of his injuries. Two days after Max’s fatal fall, Shacknai’s girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau, was found dead at the property, nude and hanging by a rope around her neck from a second-story balcony above the courtyard of the home. Her highly-publicized death was later ruled a suicide by investigators. Zahau's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case because they do not believe her death was a suicide.

Inside the Spreckels Mansion

Aurich said the tragic events in the home’s recent history do not impact the property’s value. He said the home’s impressive architectural design and prime location in Coronado cannot be overlooked, despite what happened there.

“The home has been completely renovated and is in the best state it’s ever been since it was built,” he added. “It’s the crème de la crème in Coronado.”

The property includes a 4-bedroom main house, a 3-bedroom guest house and two apartments over a four-car garage. The home also features an enclosed courtyard, swimming pool and spa.

The home’s location on the beach was chosen by John D. Spreckels in 1908, when he owned all of Coronado Island. The mansion was designed by architect Harrison Albright; the guest house was added in 1928 by architect Richard Requa.

When the Spreckels family lived there, they would often invite dignitaries and members of early 1920s high society to stay at the property. Today, Aurich said it’s one of the only large family compounds available in Coronado.

In October 2014, NBC 7 got an inside look at the home. Those photos can be seen here.