Man Flees Police, Jumps Into River

Raw news helicopter video of police officers and lifeguards pulling a man from the San Diego River off Sports Arena Boulevard on Jan. 4, 2017. The man fled from police by jumping into the water. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

A man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest fled from police officers in San Diego Wednesday by jumping into a river.

At around 10:10 a.m. officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) tried to stop the suspect in the 4000 block of Sports Arena Boulevard near the San Diego River in the Mission Bay area.

The man refused to stop for officers and instead fled on foot, jumping into the river to escape capture, police said. Lifeguards were called to the area to help pull the man from the water.

Just before 10:40 a.m., officers and lifeguards had surrounded the river and were ordering the man to surrender peacefully.

San Diego Lifeguards posted a photo of the unusual river rescue on social media:

About 10 minutes later, authorities were able to fish the man out of the water and take him into custody.

No one was hurt; no further details were immediately released.