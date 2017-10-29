Spooky Events Through Halloween

Halloween is almost here, but there’s still plenty of time to get scared before the ghoulies and ghosties retreat back to their haunted houses until next year.

Haunted Hotel, Haunted Trail and The Scream Zone

The trifecta of San Diego haunted houses, each one brings something a little different. The Haunted Hotel, in the Gaslamp is finishing its 25th year, and is the oldest haunted house in San Diego. From the Hellevator to the Clown Subway, you’ll want to get check out early.

The Haunted Hotel is open from 6-11 p.m. Sunday, 7-11 p.m. Monday and 6 to midnight Tuesday.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park is no Sunday stroll. The mile-long trail starts with the Purge maze and a hauntingly beautiful Christmas scene, to the back of the school bus where Freddy Krueger stars in your nightmares, to Camp Crystal Lake where Counselor Jason makes everyone homesick.

The Haunted Trail is open 6:30-11 p.m. Sunday, 7-11 p.m. Monday and 6:30-11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Scream Zone in Del Mar takes those daring enough on a hayride through the haunted stables of the Del Mar racetrack. The House of Horror and KarnEvil, a clown-infested maze, are also worth a visit.

The Scream Zone is open 7-11 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

Savage House

While not as well known as the first three haunts, Savage House is a quality 1950s insane asylum-themed scare.

Savage House, located in the Mission Valley Target parking lot, is open 7-11 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

Nighttime Tours of the Whaley House

Reputedly inhabited by real spirits, the historical home in Old Town has extended nighttime hours for Halloween. Staff will guide visitors through the house (decorated for mourning), offering tales of the supernatural purportedly experienced there.

The Whaley House is open for nighttime admissions from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday and from 7 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday.

San Diego Zoo HalGLOWeen

The zoo will stay open until 8 p.m. Sunday with a monster DJ and Dr. Doolittle “creepy” show. Kids get in free and are welcome to wear costumes.

Bates Nut Farm

The 100-acre Valley Center farm has a farm zoo, a store with fudge candy and gifts and is a great place to buy that last minute jack o'lantern.

Bates Nut Farm is open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Angelika Fim Center &Cafe Special Showing of "Psycho"

The Angelika Film Center will show the movie that made a generation afraid to take a shower Halloween night. Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” stars Anthony Perkins as a mother’s best friend and the best reason to read Trip Advisor hotel ratings.

“Psycho” will show at 7 p.m. Tuesday.







