Students at Southwestern College in Chula Vista are learning one final lesson before their spring break party begins –Don’t drink and drive!

College Health Services and Campus Police put students through an inebriation-simulating driving course during the popular Under the Influence event Tuesday.

The students made two passes on a golf cart through a stretch of cones and yellow tape on the Mayan Hall patio. After the first run, presumably uninhibited students put on Drunk Busters Impairment Goggles, which simulate the ocular effects of alcohol and drug impairment, and went for it again.

The event brings to light the dangers and risks involved in driving under the influence and promotes safe decision making for students enjoying spring break.