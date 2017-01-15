San Ysidro POE Traffic Reopens After Closing Due to Protests Again | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

San Ysidro POE Traffic Reopens After Closing Due to Protests Again

The Mexican Interior Department reported a total of more than 1,500 people have been detained for looting or disturbances nationwide

By Brie Stimson and Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7
    The southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry were blocked for several hours January 7 and 8.

    Southbound I-5 and I-805 have reopened to traffic at the San Ysidro port of entry after being closed for several hours, Caltrans says. 

    For the second weekend in a row, protests in Tijuana, Mexico, have diverted traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Caltrans officials said. 

    Sunday afternoon, authorities closed Southbound Interstate 5 and I-805 at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

    Traffic was diverted to State Route 905 during the closure. 

    Across the border, protesters continue to voice their objections to a sudden hike in gas prices in Mexico: 20 percent in one day.

    Last weekend, the San Ysidro port of entry closed briefly in the southbound direction due to protesters blocking the lanes.

    No further details were available. 

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published at 4:55 PM PST on Jan 15, 2017 | Updated at 10:50 PM PST on Jan 15, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices