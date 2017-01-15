The southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry were blocked for several hours January 7 and 8.

Southbound I-5 and I-805 have reopened to traffic at the San Ysidro port of entry after being closed for several hours, Caltrans says.

For the second weekend in a row, protests in Tijuana, Mexico, have diverted traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Caltrans officials said.

Sunday afternoon, authorities closed Southbound Interstate 5 and I-805 at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Traffic was diverted to State Route 905 during the closure.

Across the border, protesters continue to voice their objections to a sudden hike in gas prices in Mexico: 20 percent in one day.

Last weekend, the San Ysidro port of entry closed briefly in the southbound direction due to protesters blocking the lanes.

