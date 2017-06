The southbound State Route 163 connector ramp to the eastbound Interstate 8 will be closed Saturday morning for repairs, according to Caltrans.

The closure starts at 3 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m., during repairs will be made to a recently damaged guardrail.

Signs will be posted in advance to alert drivers.

Drivers are asked to be alert and slow down in such construction zones, Caltrans said.