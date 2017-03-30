I-805 Crash Snarls Traffic During Morning Commute

A crash involving two tractor-trailers on southbound Interstate 805 early Thursday left one victim trapped and snarled traffic along the busy freeway amid the morning commute.

The collision happened just before 6 a.m. on I-805 at Mira Mesa Boulevard and Sorrento Valley Road. Authorities issued a traffic alert, as the wreck blocked the two right lanes of the freeway. Officials said one person was trapped in a car involved in the crash.

Medics and fire engines rushed to the scene, as well as California Highway Patrol officers. At this point, it is unknown how long the traffic alert will remain in effect.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

