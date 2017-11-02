SoulCycle Studio Coming to Westfield UTC Mall

SoulCycle, an indoor cycling and lifestyle company, plans to open a studio at Westfield UTC mall in spring 2018.

SoulCycle San Diego will have a 55-bike studio with an athletic clothing boutique in a 4,000 square-foot suite featuring four gender-neutral showers and multiple restrooms and changing rooms. This will be the New York City-based company’s first San Diego location.

Classes will cost $20 for first-time riders and $30 for others. SoulCycle also offers packages of multiple classes.

The classes are conducted by candlelight.