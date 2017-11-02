SoulCycle Studio Coming to Westfield UTC Mall - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

SoulCycle Studio Coming to Westfield UTC Mall

SoulCycle San Diego -- the New York City-based company's first location here -- will boast a 55-bike studio, plus an athletic clothing boutique

By Ray Huard - SDBJ Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SoulCycle Studio Coming to Westfield UTC Mall
    SoulCycle

    SoulCycle, an indoor cycling and lifestyle company, plans to open a studio at Westfield UTC mall in spring 2018.

    SoulCycle San Diego will have a 55-bike studio with an athletic clothing boutique in a 4,000 square-foot suite featuring four gender-neutral showers and multiple restrooms and changing rooms. This will be the New York City-based company’s first San Diego location.

    Classes will cost $20 for first-time riders and $30 for others. SoulCycle also offers packages of multiple classes.

    The classes are conducted by candlelight.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices