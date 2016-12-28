San Diego firefighters worked overnight and into Wednesday to clean-up a massive fire that tore through a warehouse in Sorrento Valley.

The blaze began at around 2 a.m. at an unoccupied warehouse in the 1100 block of Spectrum Lane and burned for more than four hours, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said. Roughly 100 firefighters from several agencies worked together to tackle the three-alarm fire.

As the flames raged on, the roof of the building collapsed. The fire eventually spread to the other half of the building and nearly jumped to another nearby building and some surrounding brush.

Overnight, crews remained at the scene monitoring hot spots and making sure the fire did not reignite. On Wednesday, crews planned to stay at the scene, tackling major clean-up efforts and again, monitoring for potential flare-ups.

Due to the heavy structural damage to the building, fire investigators have not yet been able to go inside the warehouse. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Officials said the limited access to the building has proved challenging; because firefighters could only safely attack the fire from the outside, the process has been long and tedious.

The scorched building was completely destroyed. SDFD officials said the damage is estimated at approximately $3 million. Officials said a dietary supplement company was planning to move into the warehouse.

No one was hurt in the fire.

