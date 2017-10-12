The City of Solana Beach moved forward this week with a plan to buy its own electricity, instead of relying on the local power company.

The city council is exploring a program called Community Choice Aggregation which gives cities a choice on where they buy their electricity. Options include solar power and other renewable sources versus traditional power.

Solana Beach would still use San Diego Gas and Electric to deliver the power to the community.

They would just have greater say on where it comes from and how much they pay for it.