The 2017 Farmers Insurance Open isn't just about golf -- it's about mixing, mingling and socializing. NBC 7's Todd Strain takes a look at the party zones scattered at Torrey Pines Golf Course and how the tourney has turned into a seaside social event. (Published 41 minutes ago)

While this weekend's 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will bring legends to the links, the tournament has evolved into so much more than just golf. Today, it's a social affair filled with music, dancing, drinks and mingling against those ocean views.

The prestigious PGA Tour golf tournament runs through Sunday at the scenic Torrey Pines Golf Course.

In addition to bringing pros like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to the green, the event draws in a lot of spectators who spend the day at the course enjoying many activities and party zones, in addition to golf.

Fans Flock to Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines A huge crowd of golf fans gathered at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26, 2017, to watch links legend Tiger Woods play in the tournament. NBC 7's Todd Strain speaks with fans who share why they love Woods. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

Strolling the areas around the course, attendees will find DJs spinning tunes, people dancing and bartenders pouring craft brews and tasty cocktails (ahem, The Torrey Mary -- a bloody mary inspired by the location).

After walking around the green all day following their favorite players, fans can even unwind in massage chairs lined up in an area away from the noise.

There has been a push over the years to not just make the Farmers Insurance Open a PGA Tour tournament but rather a social event.

2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

San Diegans told NBC 7 that, while they may come for the golf, they stay for the after-play parties.

"There's a lot to do -- it's so much fun," one spectator said. "It's awesome."

"It's nothing short of amazing," another man added, toasting his friend with a beer.

It's certainly not your father's golf tournament.

Spectators can purchase several ticket options for the tourney, depending on which day they want to head to the links and what they want to do when they get there.

Several party “zones” along the course offer food, drinks and music.

The Servpro Fan Village, for instance, is located at the convergence of three holes: behind the 15th green, adjacent to the 17th fairway and a few hundred feet from the 18th tee. Farmers Insurance Open organizers call that area the “epicenter” of the action.

That area includes a 30,000-square-foot Michelob ULTRAZone serving free samples of Michelob ULTRA, plus food offerings.

NBC 7 got a look at this zone and the views were stunning:

That’s also where Harrah’s Resort SoCal will host the Post Party Friday and Saturday, once the last group has played through the 15th hole. The bash begins around 3:30 p.m. each day and will feature live music, food and Happy Hour drink specials. This area can be accessed by purchasing a Grounds ticket to the tournament.

There’s also a section dubbed The Fringe (on the 15th green), an open-air sports bar where Harrah’s Resort SoCal will offer artisan snacks and a premium drinks. See ticket prices for The Fringe here.

The Surf Club, an open-air venue off the 17th green and overlooking the 18th tee, boasts an outdoor patio where spectators can watch the action. Surf Club tickets can be purchase here.

Meanwhile, between the 7th and 18th fairways, spectators will find The ZTE Grove, an area where fans can recharge their mobile devices and grab a drink in some 21+ sections. The Grey Goose 19th Hole (located on the north side of the par-3 8th green) will serve Grey Goose cocktails, also with breathtaking views. The William Hill Wine Lounge (located on the south side of the 8th) will offer a bevy of wine varietals from William Hill.

The Vantage Point – located near the 1st tee and 18th hole of the South Course also offers some nice rest areas. There’s La Cantina (behind the 1st tee on the South Course, near the Pro Shop) which serves the Torrey Breakfast Burrito (egg, potato, cheddar cheese and fresh salsa), mimosas, margaritas and more.

At The Vantage Point golf fans will also find the practice putting green where they can watch the pros as they prepare to play. There’s also an autograph area where fans can meet their favorite players after the round and the Torrey Pines Golf Shop where fans can buy official swag from the tournament.

For Citi Card members, there’s also a little area on the 14th green called the Citi Card Member Club, which will feature some fun elements, too.

With food and drink vendors galore, it’s easy to spend an entire day (or the whole weekend, really) at the golf tournament. Check out the Farmers Insurance Open website for tickets, tips for planning your day at the golf course and details on who is serving what as you take in the tourney and those spectacular, unmatched ocean views that make this event a favorite among golf pros and fans alike.