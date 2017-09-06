Smart Gigabit Project Comes to San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
Smart Gigabit Project Comes to San Diego

City officials announced that a local organization has been selected to support San Diego in the Gigabit Communities program

By Samantha Tatro and Gaby Rodriguez

    The Smart Gigabit program is designed to inspire the innovation community to develop applications that address needs such as public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, education and community health. On Wednesday, city officials announced that a local organization has been selected to support San Diego in the Gigabit Communities program. (Published 5 hours ago)

    The City of San Diego is moving forward as the next Smart Gigabit community.

    The Smart Gigabit program is designed to inspire the innovation community to develop applications that address needs such as public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, education and community health.

    On Wednesday, city officials announced that a local organization has been selected to support San Diego in the Gigabit Communities program.

    That means two tech companies will now work to find innovative applications and application creators who can make living in the City more efficient and convenient. 

    One example of smart technology already in place is street light sensors, which determine when to turn on and off. 

    In the future, the technology could change the way we do certain types of jobs, said Darin Andersen, the founder of Cybertech.

    "I think the types of Jobs we’ll do in the future will change," he told NBC 7. "I like to think that technology will help people focus their energy on the thinking part of the job and less on the manual labor part of the job."

    Usignite and Cybertech will be in charge of finding small, up-and-coming companies that can pitch applications. 

    Since the companies being targeted are smaller companies or start ups, the City will be able to implement more projects than before -- and save money at the same time. 

