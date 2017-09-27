Small Plane Crash Lands at Brown Field in Otay Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Small Plane Crash Lands at Brown Field in Otay Mesa

By Angelos Papazis and R. Stickney

    NBC 7 photojournalist Angelos Papazis talks with the pilot and passenger who survived a crash at Brown Field.

    A pilot described the terrifying moments before his small plane crash landed at Brown Field south of San Diego Wednesday.

    Phillip Lojas had two passengers on the Cessna 182 traveling from Compton when the plane flipped twice before landing.

    "Suddenly we didn't see the lights. The fog was too thick. We lost control of it and we crashed," Lojas said. 

    The plane attempted to land in heavy fog just after 3 a.m. at the airfield just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. 

    Lojas said the plane suffered serious damage. 

    One passenger suffered a cut to his forehead.

    Lojas said he is relieved they were able to survive the landing.

    "We're here. By the grace of God. We're here," Lojas said. 

    No other information was available.

