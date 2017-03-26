The County of San Diego is reaching out to small businesses in the South Bay that have been hurt by the recent Tijuana River sewage spill.

The spill, which began in early February, triggered an estimated 143 million gallons of raw sewage to flow from Mexico into the Tijuana River. The pollution led to beach closures from Tijuana to Coronado.

As a result of the sewage spill damage building up for over a month, the County encourages small businesses to apply for an economic injury disaster loan.

If the local business qualifies, they could receive low interest federal disaster loans to help offset economic loss.

Businesses affected by the pollution may be eligible, but must report damage to the County by April 21.

For more information about the application or to report damage, visit the County Office of Emergency’s Recovery website.