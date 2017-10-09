Small Brush Fire Races Uphill in Escondido, Billowing Smoke: SDFD - NBC 7 San Diego
Small Brush Fire Races Uphill in Escondido, Billowing Smoke: SDFD

By Cassia Pollock

    Raw video shows a brush fire coaxed by hot, dry winds, spreading along a hill in Escondido, near Bandy Canyon Road and San Pasqual. (Published 17 minutes ago)

    A small brush fire raced uphill, billowing smoke near Bandy Canyon and San Pasqual Valley Road Monday, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

    Just before 2:25 p.m., the blaze had spread to cover roughly five acres, with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said. There is an abundance of dry brush in the area, fueling the fire, near State Route 78.

    The flames sparked around 1:30 p.m., said SDFD officials. There is currently no threat to homes or buildings in the area.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

