Small Brush Fire Contained off I-15 North

California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a brush fire in Escondido, near El Norte Parkway.

The fire was reported as contained as of 1 p.m., according to CHP. The fire was located on the shoulder of Interstate 15 northbound.

Although the fire was close to homes, no damage of injury was reported.

Fire crews are mopping up the scene for 30 minutes after the fire, according to the report.

The Interstate 78 on-ramp to the 15 was closed but has since been re-opened.