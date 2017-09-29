Small Brush Fire Burned Along I-805 on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard - NBC 7 San Diego
Small Brush Fire Burned Along I-805 on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

By Cassia Pollock

    A small brush fire burned beneath some trees, along the southbound Interstate 805 on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard Friday, confirmed San Diego-Fire Rescue officials.

    Three fire engines extinguished the flames at the scene, according to the SDFD. The fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. and backed up traffic on the freeway.

    Crews are currently mopping up the area, working to put out any hot spots.

    No other information was immediately available.

