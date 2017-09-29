A small brush fire burned beneath some trees, along the southbound Interstate 805 on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard Friday, confirmed San Diego-Fire Rescue officials.

Three fire engines extinguished the flames at the scene, according to the SDFD. The fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. and backed up traffic on the freeway.

Crews are currently mopping up the area, working to put out any hot spots.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.