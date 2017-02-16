Sleep Train Amphitheatre Renamed Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Oh, Sleep Train Amphitheatre, we hardly knew ye. The 20,000-seat Chula Vista concert/event venue is getting a new, slumber-themed name: Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

The venue, owned and operated by Live Nation (a SoundDiego sponsor), announced the name change on Thursday, Feb. 16 in a press release. The reason for the retitling? Sleep Train, the West Coast's No. 1 mattress retailer, was acquired in 2014 by nationwide bedding behemoth Mattress Firm Holding Corp. for $425 million -- and the name change comes as part of a large re-branding effort, with all 318 Sleep Train Mattress Centers to be renamed Mattress Firm.

Upcoming Concerts

According to an August 2016 Forbes article, the Houston, Texas-based Mattress Firm Holding Corp. (which counts more than 3,500 company-operated and franchised stores to its name) was also bought just last year by South African furniture conglomerate Steinhoff in a $3.8 billion deal. Steinhoff, once known as "Africa's Ikea," now owns the world's largest multi-brand mattress retail distribution network.

Understandably, the name change might confuse area music fans as it'll be the fourth retitle in the venue's history. Opened in 1998 as Coors Amphitheatre, it operated under that moniker until 2008, when it was changed to Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre -- and then eventually changed in 2013 when Sleep Train bought the naming rights.

Regardless of the name, the venue will still play host to some of San Diego's biggest concerts. Recently announced shows include Chris Stapleton on May 18, Deftones and Rise Against on July 7, Incubus and Jimmy Eat World on Aug. 11, and OneRepublic on Sept. 1.

For tickets and more information, visit livenation.com.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre 2017 Concert Schedule (to date)