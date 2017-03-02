Sketch Released in Armed Robbery of Bernardo Winery Employee

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released a sketch of the man they say robbed a woman in the parking lot of a popular North County winery.

Deputies said the man confronted a woman in a parking lot on Old Winery Road, pointed a semi-automatic gun at her and told her to "hurry up and give me everything."

The victim, a female salon worker at the winery, was arriving for work when the robbery occurred. Deputies said the woman went into her trunk, when the suspect appeared behind her. He then robbed the woman at gunpoint.

Deputies said the suspect took some cash.

The suspect was described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 25 – 30 years old, and between 250 – 300 pounds. Deputies told NBC 7 they have no leads at this time.

A search of nearby surveillance cameras turned up nothing. Deputies also used the department's helicopter to search for the suspect.

San Diego Police initially responded to the incident, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation was later turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.