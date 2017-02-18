Six professors from UC San Diego have been named Sloan Research Fellows for 2017 -- recognized as being among the nation's future leaders in the fields of science and technology.

The chosen professors were among 126 researchers from 60 colleges recognized by the foundation. Their backgrounds range from the biological and physical sciences, as well as engineering fields.

The recipients from UC San Diego are: Kamil Godula, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry; Tarun Grover, assistant professor of physics; Daniel M. Kane, assistant professor of computer science and engineering; Sergey Kryazhimskiy, assistant professor of biology; Siavash Miarab, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering; Jérémie Palacci, assistant professor of physics.

Each of the professors will receive $60,000 from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to further assist their research.

Previous Sloan Research Fellows include famed game theorist John Nash, whose life inspired the film, "A Beautiful Mind," as well as physicists Richard Feynman and Murray Gell-Mann. Forty-three former fellow recipients have received a Nobel Prize in their respective fields.