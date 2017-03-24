Kimberly Williams and her brother Travis Whit were shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend now her daughters want to create their mother's legacy. NBC 7’s Dave Summers reports.

Sisters Speak for the First Time of Their Mother's Murder

Kimberly Williams was artistic and creative.

Her two daughters told NBC 7 Friday about the strong bond they shared with their mother and a project they're working on to preserve her legacy.

Williams and her brother were killed last week in a double-murder suicide at their Vista home by her ex-boyfriend.

Her daughters said their mother found inspiration from The Ulta Vista Botanical Garden for planting exotic species of plants in her own back yard.

It is just one location where the Williams sisters are negotiating a memorial garden space to plant their mother's legacy.

"She was absolutely 100 percent fearless,” Kimberly’s daughter Candace said.

To daughters Candace and Victoria, their home, 100 years in the family, was once the safest, most comfortable place they ever knew. It has always been a gathering place for friends.

"You would come with your problems or come with your joy and she would be there right there sharing in it with you,” Candace said.

Here Kimberly practiced her passion. She grew peculiar plant species.

"It was bringing new life into the world, it was another challenge to make something grow nobody else could,” Kimberly’s daughter Victoria said.

Kimberly was gunned down with her brother Travis Whit last week. Investigating Sheriff's detectives say, ex-boyfriend, Richard Contreras shot both of them then turned the gun on himself.

“I didn't want it to be real. It didn't feel real. It still doesn't feel real,” Victoria said.

The Williams sisters are meeting the challenge of a future without their mother head on. They are raising money to create a memorial garden for Kimberly.

It is a way to commemorate a life as beautiful as the seeds she sowed.

"A piece of property where you could just be. A spot where you could sit and remember, sit and enjoy the beauty,” Candace said.

The memorial service for Travis Whitt was Friday afternoon. Family and friends are gathering in Oceanside to commemorate the life of Kimberly Williams with a paddle out Saturday.

If you would like to contribute to the Williams Memorial Garden fund you can do so at this gofundme page.