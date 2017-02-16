A sinkhole large enough for a tire to get stuck in has closed one lane of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The sinkhole was reported at approximately 12:55 Thursday on southbound Jamacha Road at Brabham Street, in San Diego's Rancho San Diego neighborhood, CHP officers said.

The sinkhole is on the number three lane, which doubles as the bike lane.

One CHP officers described the sinkhole as a hole big enough for a tire to get stuck in.

Officials said they expect the lane to be closed for repairs through Friday at least.

No other information was available.