Sinkhole Develops Near Sabre Springs School | NBC 7 San Diego
Sinkhole Develops Near Sabre Springs School

By NBC 7 Staff

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    A sinkhole has developed near an elementary school in Sabre Springs.

    The damage was spotted in a creek bed below the parking lot of Creekside Elementary on Springhurst Drive, south of Poway Road.

    A 72-inch drainage pipe sprung a leak, causing the sinkhole.

    The parking lot was not damaged but has been closed to vehicles as a precaution.

    Engineers with the City of San Diego will be out Tuesday to evaluate the damage and any potential threat to nearby roads and buildings.

    The school schedule will not be affected.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

