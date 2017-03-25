A truck was partially swallowed by a large sinkhole in Otay Mesa West Saturday morning, San Diego Police confirmed.

The sinkhole opened up on the 1300 block of Del Sol Lane just after 11 a.m. due to the failure of an 8-inch diameter underground metal pipe, according to Arian Collins with the City of San Diego.

A nearby gas line and power line were also damaged. San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has to shut off the gas line before repair work can start on the water pipe, Collins said.

Once the gas line is turned off, fixing the water main could take seven to eight hours. Collins says that 20 customers were without water as of 3:45 p.m.

Police say the driver of the truck was able to get his vehicle out of the sinkhole and was uninjured in the incident.

A nearby fire hydrant was seen shooting water into the air after the main broke before city crews shut off the water.