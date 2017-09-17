Small Plane Crashes on Residential El Cajon Street - NBC 7 San Diego
Small Plane Crashes on Residential El Cajon Street

Some residents in the area may be without power

By Samantha Tatro

    Lindsay Connolly

    A small, single engine plane crashed in the middle of a residential El Cajon street Sunday, officials confirmed to NBC 7. 

    The plane crashed happened around 1:45 p.m. near Greenfield Drive and 2nd Street. 

    At this point, it is unclear how or why the plane crashed. 

    Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, Heartland Fire officials said. 

    Crews are working to contain and clean up the fuel leak from the plane. 

    Some residents in the area may be without power. SDG&E has received reports of an outage in the area of 2nd and Pepper after a foreign object struck the power lines. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

