Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds stand under an umbrella in publicity portrait for the film 'Singin' In The Rain', 1952. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

The 1952 musical that propelled actress Debbie Reynolds into Hollywood stardom will celebrate its 65th anniversary by returning to select theaters nationwide, including some in San Diego County.

A screening of the flick – organized by Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and Fathom Events – is planned for Wednesday. It is part of TCM’s “Big Screen Classics” series, which will bring one classic movie back to theaters each month this year for a two-day engagement. The first screening of "Singin' in the Rain" was on Sunday.

According to movie ticket-purchasing website Fandango, theaters in San Diego County set to screen “Singin’ in the Rain” on Wednesday include:

• UA Horton Plaza 8 (475 Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego)

• AMC Plaza Bonita 14 (3050 Plaza Bonita Rd. in National City)

• AMC Mission Valley 20 (1640 Camino Del Rio North)

• AMC La Jolla 12 (8657 Villa La Jolla Dr.)

• Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX (405 Parkway Plaza in El Cajon)

• Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (10733 Westview Parkway)

• Edwards Rancho San Diego Stadium 15 (2951 Jamacha Rd.)

• Regal Rancho Del Rey Stadium 16 (1025 Tierra Del Rey in Chula Vista)

There are two showtimes for the screening at those theaters: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. After “Singin’ in the Rain,” the next classic movies to hit theaters via TCM's program will be “An Affair to Remember (Feb. 12 and Feb. 15) and “All About Eve” (March 5 and March 8).

Reynolds – who died on Dec. 28, 2016, just one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher – played her breakout role of Kathy Selden in “Singin’ in the Rain.” The classic film takes a comedic look at Hollywood in the late 1920s as actors had to transition from silent films to “talkies.”

The actress was only 18 when she landed the role. In her biography, Reynolds said the movie – next to childbirth – was one of the most difficult challenges of her life.

While the film is more than six decades old, it appears to still be a favorite among Hollywood’s young A-Listers, including the cast of the sunny, modern-day musical, “La La Land,” which danced its way into a Golden Globe Awards record Sunday night.

According to The Wrap, last week at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, lead actor and Golden Globes winner Ryan Gosling said the cast of “La La Land” watched “Singin’ in the Rain” every day on the set for inspiration.

“I wish I could have said this [to Reynolds] in person,” Gosling said, according to The Wrap. “I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work. She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ every day [on the set of “La La Land”] for inspiration and she’s truly an unparalleled talent.”