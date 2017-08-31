Driver was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant.

A man riding his bicycle in the bike lane of State Route 76 was struck and killed Thursday by a vehicle traveling in the same direction, Oceanside police said.

The collision occurred just before 11 a.m. on SR-76 near Melrose Drive.

The cyclist was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center Escondido. Despite attempts to save his life, the man died from his injuries, police said.

He has not been identified.

The driver was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant and was driving with a suspended license, according to police.

He was later identified as Felix Ruizbazan of Oceanside, police said.

Officers said Ruizbazan veered into the bicycle lane and struck the cyclist.

A SigAlert was issued for westbound SR-76. Traffic was delayed for several hours during the investigation.



The cause of the collision was under investigation.