A Sig alert was issued for a major freeway in San Diego after a wrong-way crash Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on the Interstate 805 near Governor Drive.

A driver going the wrong-way crashed near the State Route 52 connector. CHP says the driver was also traveling at a high rate of speed.

CHP issued a Sig alert, diverting traffic to the SR-52.

No other information was available.