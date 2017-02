A series of small spot fires burning off Interstate 8 near Harbison Canyon have prompted a Sig Alert, officials said.

A series of small spot fires burning off Interstate 8 near Harbison Canyon have prompted a Sig Alert, officials said. Traffic has backed up in the area.

The fires broke out at approximately 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-8 east just east of Lake Jennings Park Road.

No structures are threatened and there were no injuries. No evacuations have been issued.

There is no word on cause yet.

No other information was available.