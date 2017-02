A Sig Alert was issued early Tuesday along northbound Interstate 5 just south of Carmel Valley.

A truck carrying sand cement overturned in the HOV lanes just after 6 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers said approximately 6 to 8 yards of sand cement spilled in the lanes.

The driver was evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

No other cars were involved.

No other information was available.

