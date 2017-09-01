Shots Fired in Pursuit From Spring Valley to East Village

San Diego police officers opened fire on a man who would not pull over his vehicle in a pursuit that began in Spring Valley and ended in the East Village.

An NBC 7 user sent video in of the police pursuit that occurred just before midnight.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said its deputies tried to pull over the driver of what was believed to be a stolen vehicle in Spring Valley.

Eventually, San Diego police took over the pursuit.

At one point, SDPD officers said the driver attempted to run over two officers, forcing them to open fire.

No one was hit during the shooting at 1535 Newton Avenue in Barrio Logan.

The pursuit continued into the East Village where it ended with a collision at 6th Ave and Broadway.

Robert Tunstall saw the incident and said the officers did the right thing.

“The Range Rover was coming up the wrong way on 6th Avenue. He went to take a left on Broadway and over corrected and ran into a pole,” Tunstall said.

“All of them just drew their guns and said 'Don't move don't move',“ he said.

No one was injured.

The intersection of 6th and Broadway was expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m.