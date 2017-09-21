Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agent During Attempted Arrest: CBP - NBC 7 San Diego
Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agent During Attempted Arrest: CBP

By Kevin Pichinte

    Shots were fired at a Border Patrol agent who was attempting to arrest three people suspected of entering the country illegally near the Calexico International Airport Monday evening, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

    In a different incident earlier Monday, El Centro-based Border Patrol agents arrested a 25-year-old gang member who had previously deported.

    The man, a Mexican national, admitted to being a member of the Sureños gang, a criminal organization in Mexico.

    Calexico Border Patrol has processed a reinstate of the previous order of removal and the man will be returned to Mexico, according to CBP.

    Later in the evening, in an unrelated incident, two shots were fired at a Border Patrol agent who was attempting to make an arrest. Mexican authorities responded to the incident.

    The agent was not hurt.

