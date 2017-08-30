More videos (1 of 9)

New Proposal for Short-Term Rentals to Be Discussed in La Jolla

Short-term vacation rentals will once again be the topic at a community meeting in La Jolla Wednesday evening.

San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry wants the public’s opinion on the latetst plan to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

Here’s what Bry is proposing:

Homeowners would have to apply to the city for a permit.

Rentals (when the owner isn’t home) would be limited to 90 days per yer.

Only two people per guest room plus one other visitor per home would be permitted.

Homeowners must inform renters they are in a residential neighborhood.

The proposal will be discussed at the La Jolla Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. NBC 7 Gaby Rodriguez reports.