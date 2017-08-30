New Proposal for Short-Term Rentals to Be Discussed in La Jolla - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

New Proposal for Short-Term Rentals to Be Discussed in La Jolla

Short-term vacation rentals will once again be the topic at a community meeting in La Jolla Wednesday evening.

San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry wants the public’s opinion on the latetst plan to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

Here’s what Bry is proposing:

  • Homeowners would have to apply to the city for a permit.
  • Rentals (when the owner isn’t home) would be limited to 90 days per yer.
  • Only two people per guest room plus one other visitor per home would be permitted.
  • Homeowners must inform renters they are in a residential neighborhood.

The proposal will be discussed at the La Jolla Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.  NBC 7 Gaby Rodriguez reports.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices