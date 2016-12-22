Shoppers Scrambling to Buy Hot Toys of the Season

Some of the most popular toys this season are sold out minutes after making it to store shelves. NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has the story. (Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016)

'Tis the season to give.

But many shoppers are finding themselves scrambling to buy the most sought-after toys of the season.

Some of the toys topping the list this year are Hatchimals which are sold out at most locations.

According to an employee at a Toys R Us in Morena, Hatchimals are usually sold out in about 10 to 15 minutes of being on the shelves. New deliveries of the toy are also made randomly.

Hatchimals are so popular, some people have been selling them online for more than $100—the regular price is $70-$80.

But last minute shoppers told NBC 7, they are comparing prices between local stores and online.

“I was just driving home after I went to Target and WalMart looking for what I was trying to get and I couldn't even find it on the internet," said shopper Aaron Dexheimer.

He said Toys R Us had been his last hope of finding the item and he got lucky.

"I walked in and I asked the lady. She said, 'there's one right behind you,' and I got it,” Dexheimer said.

Some other popular toys this season are the new line for Star Wars and the Nintendo NES Classic.