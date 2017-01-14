NBC 7's Dave Summers speaks with a Spring Valley resident who says the landlord of an apartment complex on Jamacha Lane was among the 3 people found shot to death inside an apartment Friday. (Published Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017)

In tactical gear, with guns drawn, dozens of law enforcement officials surrounded a Spring Valley neighborhood Friday after three people were shot to death inside an apartment.

At around 1 p.m., a person called the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) to report some sort of assault at an apartment located at 1122 Jamacha Lane. The caller told deputies multiple gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a wounded man inside the home. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Deputies searched the apartment for other possible victims and made a gruesome discovery: two more victims – a man and woman – were dead inside.

SDSO Lt. Kenn Nelson said all three victims suffered gunshot wounds. At this point, it is unclear if the deaths were part of a murder-suicide or perhaps the result of a shootout between the three people inside the apartment.

Homicide detectives are investigating; Nelson said Friday there were no outstanding suspects in the deadly shootings. Anyone with information on the case can contact SDSO homicide detectives at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-2000, or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The names of the three people found dead inside the apartment have not yet been released. The first victim found by deputies was described as being in his 50s; locals told NBC 7 he was the landlord at the apartment complex.

The other man and woman found inside the apartment were between 18 and 25 years old, and likely lived there.

A resident who lives at the apartment complex told NBC 7 that his wife heard gunshots Friday and called him saying their landlord had been shot.

"She just heard a few shots, then she came out. Our landlord was on the floor with blood and a gunshot wound to his chest," he said, not identifying himself by name. "He's a good landlord, he's a good guy. He takes my kids to school in the morning. He is a good guy."

Just four days earlier, the tenant told NBC 7 there was another shooting nearby. It's unknown if it has any connection to Friday's shooting.