Sheriff's Deputies ID Vehicle of Interest in Encinitas Hit-and-Run

A Ford-F150 that looks similar to the vehicle of interest

Sheriff’s deputies identified a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a serious injury on September 22, and they are asking for the public’s help.

The vehicle is a white 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum Edition pickup truck with a CA license plate 83524A2.

The crash happened on around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Encinitas Blvd. The victim was crossing the street when she was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver initially stopped but then left the scene.

The victim, identified as Ashley Mullins, 33, a mother of two who was heading home from work at the time fo the crash, suffered serious head, spine, pelvis and limb injuries.



This investigation is ongoing by the San Diego County Sheriff's North Coastal Station, Traffic Division. Anyone with information about this collision can call the North Coastal Traffic Division at (760) 966-3544.



