Deputies released a sketch Thursday of a man wanted for indecent exposure in Imperial Beach.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO), the incident occurred Monday just before 9:30 a.m.

A man in a gray vehicle drove up next to a mother and her 4-year-old daughter as they were walking near 11th Street and Elder Avenue.

SDSO officials said the mother noticed the man wasn't wearing any pants and yelled at him.

The man then drove off.

He is described to be in his 20s, clean shaven and had been wearing a blue zipped up jacket, a black hat worn backward and dark sunglasses.

His vehicle was similar to a Volkswagen Golf.

No other information was available.

In an unrelated incident, police are also investigating an indecent exposure case in Carmel Valley. That incident occurred Monday around 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

A man asking for directions exposed himself to the woman. Police had detained one person for questioning Tuesday but it is unclear if they are the suspect.