The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said to expect delays up to several hours.

By Matt Hoffman

    NBC 7's Jodi Kodesh and Monica Garske discuss the annual "Desert Bloom," set to happen soon at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. With the right amount of rain and milder temperatures and wind, Kodesh says the perfect formula is there to produce a banner bloom.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017)

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) has issued a traffic advisory for Borrego Springs, with concerns the blooming of wildflowers in the region will cause vehicle congestion in the area.

    A statement from the Sheriff's Department said the bloom has not been this vibrant in years, which has already led to problems on roadways in the area. The department said to expect delays for the coming weeks.

     

    The Sheriff’s Department’s Rural Command said those delays can be up to several hours, and advise people to visit during the weekdays when there is less traffic.

    The department reminds visitors not to stop vehicles along roadways and respect private property of residents.

    For more information on the Anza-Borrego bloom, click here. 

