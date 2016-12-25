Sheriff's Department Investigating Vista Homicide

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old in the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Despite first aid efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by detectives from Sheriff's Homicide Detail and the Vista Patrol Station.

The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause and manner of death.