The North Coastal Sheriff's Station is investigating reports of three burglaries that occurred in Encinitas Friday night.

Three garages on the 1100 block of Encinitas Boulevard near Via Cantebria were broken into just before midnight on Oct. 20, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

SDSO officials said the estimated total loss for all three burglaries is nearly $3,500.

Among the items stolen were two-way radios, motorcycle helmets, speaker, pagers, power tools, walkie-talkies, sound equipment, caps, beanies and a commercial tint.

There is no surveillance video, SDSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at (8580565-5200.



