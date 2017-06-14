Authorities Investigating Suspicious Car Fire in Shelltown

Authorities are investigating a suspicious car fire in Shelltown.

San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) and San Diego Police Department (SDPD) are looking at surveillance cameras that pointed in the direction of the burning car, located on the 4600 block of Delta Street. The early morning fire broke out around 5:15 a.m.

Police said the flaming car was involved in a carjacking earlier that morning.

Two other cars received exposure damage.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on arrests at this time, according to SDPD.