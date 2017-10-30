Shed Fire Smokes Out Neighborhood in Emerald Hills

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning, causing smoke that they described as 'absolutely incredible.'

It happened around 12:23 a.m. on Selma Place in the Emerald Hills community near Encanto.

According to firefighters, a small fire broke out in or near a shed, igniting nearby brush and a fence.

Firefighters said the smoke from the fire caused a neighborhood white-out in the streets that could be seen from a distance.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire out before it spread to any houses or structures.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No one was injured in the fire.