Musical Chairs at SD Morning Radio

The San Diego morning radio landscape continues to change. On Sept. 12, local Top 40 station Energy 103.7 officially welcomed Tonya Gonzalez and Sean “Sonic” Leckie as co-hosts of the new "Tonya and Sonic" weekday morning show that will air on the station from 6-10 a.m.

The news follows the August departure of "The AJ Show" hosted by AJ Machado from Energy 103.7 to its sister station KyXy 96.5 with a new name "AJ Mornings" and new co-host Sara Perry. It replaced "Jeff and the Showgram."

"Tonya and Sonic" takes over the prime morning slot on Energy 103.7, and it makes sense: Both Gonzalez and Leckie are definitely no stranger to area radio.

Gonzalez, a San Diego native and Chula Vista High School alum, began her radio career in 2007 at KHTS (93.3FM), working alongside Machado as an assistant producer/co-host of the "The AJ Show" for years.

“I am beyond thrilled to officially kick off something new, something local, something fresh for our listeners here in San Diego with my partner Sonic who I have worked with in many ways in these past 10 years. His fire, his heart and determination is contagious and makes me excited to begin this journey with him. I’ve been one of Energy 103.7FM’s biggest cheerleaders since the beginning and I’m so grateful for this opportunity to do real radio every morning here in my hometown.”

Leckie, a former Gaslamp bartender, began his radio career in 2006 as an intern for "AJ’s Playhouse" on KHTS San Diego, and has worked on and off with Gonzalez for 10 years.

“What a radio ride I’m on right now!” said Leckie in a recent Energy 103.7 press release. “I’m proof that if you set goals and put your mind to it, you can do anything ... Thank you to Tonya for believing in me to team up and share the airwaves with her!”

In celebration of the holy radio matrimony, the official launch party will take place at Lair Nightclub (below Parq), Thursday, Sept. 28. Doors open at 10 p.m. with DJ Kyle Flesch in the DJ booth.

“There’s no mistaking the drive and passion Tonya and Sonic have for winning,” says Chris Patyk, the Energy 103.7 program director. “Their chemistry together is undeniable and they know this city and the Energy listeners. We’re excited to bring everyone along for the ride.”

Musician, people-pleaser, lover, fighter and writer Matthew Craig Burke has been spewing musical words of wisdom since never. He lives off of peanut butter sandwiches, beer and Beck Hansen. Follow his updates on Facebook or contact him directly.