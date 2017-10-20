After nearly a year of mouthwatering anticipation, it's here: the opening of Shake Shack's first-ever location in San Diego. Here's a peek at the eatery, located in Westfield UTC on La Jolla Village Drive. (Published 13 minutes ago)

After nearly a year of mouthwatering anticipation, it’s finally here: Shake Shack’s first-ever restaurant in San Diego.

The cult favorite burger chain’s location at 4309 La Jolla Village Dr. in Westfield UTC mall officially opens Friday. For a point of reference, it’s near the 24-Hour Fitness gym, in case you need extra motivation to push through that cardio so you can enjoy a post-workout reward.

This marks the first location in San Diego for the global brand, which began in New York City in 2004 as a humble little food cart. In 13 years, Shake Shack has expanded to 18 states across the U.S. and 11 countries worldwide.

The company is known for its classic menu of high-quality Angus hamburgers including the “ShackBurger,” a single or double cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and beloved ShackSauce, and the SmokeShack, a single or double cheeseburger topped with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce.

Fans also flock to Shake Shake for its crinkle-cut French fries (you can top them with cheese and/or bacon, because dreams really do come true), Flat-Top Hot Dogs, hand-spun milkshakes and frozen custard concretes featuring sweet treats mixed in.

The Westfield UTC location offers the Shack’s classic menu, plus some San Diego-centric extras like treats from North County bakeries used in frozen treats and local craft brews. It’s open daily, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shake Shack plans to open a second San Diego location in Mission Valley, likely by the year’s end.

Shake Shack is known for drawing large crowds so if you’re heading there this weekend, prepare for long lines. Just remember, good things come to those who wait.