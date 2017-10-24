A man suspected of sexual assault was arrested in Calexico Tuesday morning shortly after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This individual was a convicted felon with an active warrant for a sexual assault attempting to sneak into this country undetected,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim, in a statement.

U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the man, later identified as Miguel Jimenez-Araujo, 37, while patrolling about a half mile east of the Calexico Port of Entry just after 4 a.m.

Agents arrested Jimenez and took him to the Calexico Station for processing, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Once the man was identified, agents learned he had previously been deported from the U.S. in May 2004.

“The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol are this country’s first line of defense against threats like this," added Kim.



Record checks further revealed that Jimenez was convicted of Re-Entry After Deportation on Aug. 22, 2005. After his sentencing, he served 27 months in prison, said CBP officials.

They also discovered that the San Diego County Sheriff's Office had an unresolved $1 million felony sexual assault warrant for Jimenez.

Agents will prosecute Jimenez for Re-Entry-After-Removal, said CBP officials. No further information is currently available.