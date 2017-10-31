On All Hallows' Eve for the 24th year, law enforcement is implementing Operation Boo: a program to help protect children from sex predators.

The California Department of Corrections’s parole division will partner will local authorities to check on known sex offenders to make sure they stay away from trick-or-treaters.

Strict rules sex offenders must follow:

Sex offenders must stay indoors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All outside lights must be turned off, so it appears that no one is home, discouraging kids from ringing the doorbells.

Sex offenders can’t offer candy or put up decorations.

During the 5-9 p.m. curfew, offenders cannot open the door unless they are responding to law enforcement or parole agents.

Officials wanted parents to know only a percentage of offenders were under supervision, and awareness all year round is what will keep children safe.

They reminded parents that 90 percent of offenders are not strangers and the victims know them, and about half of offenders are family members.

The Department of Corrections also offered parents tips on keeping their children safe.

